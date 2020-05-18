In the neighbourhood: Mamer

A popular family and commuter quarter, this neighbourhood is close to the European School Luxembourg II

The commune of Mamer, incorporates the communities of Mamer, Capellen and Holzem. Despite its relative distance from the city, it's a popular and flourishing neighbourhood, in close proximity to one of the European Schools.

A little background...

Seven kilometres south-west of Luxembourg City, just beyond the busy Belle Etoile shopping centre, you'll find the commune of Mamer. Collectively it has about 10,217 inhabitants in its 27 square kilometres (about 50% of whom are foreign residents), but much of the land is still in agricultural use or forested.

The population of this corner of Luxembourg has increased dramatically in the past few years, in particular with the development of new housing in the area. Today it's a popular commuter district for the city and Kirchberg but it's been on the map for much longer.

Nicolaus Mameranus was born here in 1500 Photo: LT Archives

A Celtic village from the first century was discovered in the 1970s between Mamer and Kehlen, and there are the remains of a Roman villa with thermal baths on the banks of the River Mamer.

Historian and poet laureate, Nicolaus Mameranus was born in Mamer in 1500. The 1920s Tour de France winner Nicolas Frantz hailed from Capellen, and Olympic athlete and president of Luxembourg's Athletic Federation, Josy Barthel was also born in the commune. Today the most famous homeowner in the commune is Jean Claude Juncker.

Property prices

According to Wort Immo the current price per m2 of real estate in the area is:

Mamer

Apartment (new) €11,432

House (old) €6,821

House (new) €7,534

Capellen

Apartment (new) €14,044

House (old) €7,498

House (new) €8,595

Facilities

Shopping & services

The West Side Village business park between Mamer and Capellen (Junction 2 of the A6) houses a number of enterprises, from banking to IT, and is home to an Aldi, Bauhaus (DIY home and garden) and Kichechef (kitchen, house). An AVA store with home furnishing, decoration, party stuff, crafting and cleaning products is due to open in Capellen business park soon.

For supermarkets, Capellen has Match (and Aldi) and Mamer has a Cactus Shoppi (limited supermarket). The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) is also located in Capellen.

Climbing enthusiasts in need of shoes or a harness should check out Caspar's climbing shop (they are also building a bouldering wall in the Parc Brill, with more information under the recreation section).

Schools & crèches

The European School Luxembourg II is located at the border of Mamer/Bertrange, offering free education to employees of the European institutions as well as fee-based private places in many languages including English, French, German, Danish, Greek, Italian, and Hungarian and Czech (to primary level) and support for Slovenian, Slovakian, Croatian, and Romanian languages.

There is also a Luxembourgish secondary school Lycée Josy Barthel, on rue Gaston Thorn next to the European School.

The Kinneksbond school campus is a modern Luxembourgish primary school with a sports hall, multi-sports field and playground. In 2015 a new campus also opened in Capellen to accommodate primary children in the area.

In Capellen, local crèches include ecological crèche Gekko, Creche Kannerstuff, Crèche L’enfant Roi (Montessori), Crèche Petronille, and Crèche La Cigogne.

In Mamer, choose from Le Royaume de Winnie, crèche Am Schleekenhaus, Crèche Biobebe, and Rockids Mamer (Montessori).

In Holzem, Crèche Huesestuff offers childcare. New crèches are opening all the time due to demand.

Transport & parking

Public bus line 11 runs from Steinsel to the European School, whilst line 16 connects the school directly with the airport via Kirchberg.

The 222 runs down the route d’Arlon through Capellen and Mamer to town (currently Stäreplaz / Étoile) from where you can take the tram to Limpertsberg and Kirchberg.

The 240 starts in Clemency and goes via Mamer to town.

The 248 runs from Eischen to the city and stops in Capellen.

The 255 links Septfontaines, Koerich and Mamer with Luxembourg city.

The 260 links Mamer to Nospelt, Kehlen and Kiespelt and runs into town via Strassen.

The 214, 242, 251, 261, 337, 338, 339, 340, 341, 341, 344, 428 link Mamer to outlying areas on a timetable geared to school times.

Ruffbus, run by the commune, provides a free personalised shuttle service via an eight-seater electric minibus available every day 9.00 to 18.00. It will travel to the neighbouring communes of Bertrange, Dippach, Garnich Kehlen, Koerich and Strassen, Steinfort, and to the City Hospital (Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg off route d'Arlon).

There is a train station in Mamer, and a stop at Mamer-Lycée behind the European School. There is also a station at Capellen. The train route links the commune to Bertrange, Luxembourg City's central station and Arlon in Belgium.

Vel'Oh has come to Mamer since September with six bicycle stations across the commune.

Recreation

Sports & parks

The park Am Brill provides a place for recreation and relaxation behind the main municipal building in Mamer. It has a playground, a zipline, a basketball court, a football pitch, a skate park and a pavilion serving drinks, ice cream and snacks.

Park Brill has a community feel, with a basketball court, playgrounds, a football pitch, skate park and cafe Photo: Luc Ewen

The area also incorporates a pond for wildlife spotting. In winter, there is a skating rink (free skates and entry) installed next to the commune administration buildings. In summer there are often free concerts and small theatre performances.

An outdoor boulder structure is being erected in the park in conjunction with Casper's Climbing Shop. There will be one for kids/beginners, and one for more advanced climbers. There will also be a wall reserved for strong climbers to take internationally set boulder challenges. The Bloc Brill will be free to everyone and open as long when the park is, and there will be the possibility to rent climbig shoes, but it won't be supervised.

Drëps is a communal forest area near Thillsmillen which has a chalet, pavilion and benches, in addition to a stone barbeque. A staged trail with information boards runs to Kopstal and Merch (22km in total).

There are two pedestrian circuits in Mamer. The first climbs the Juckelsbësch plateau then follows the Riedelbaach as you walk along the Mamer Valley to Thillsmillen and Neimillen. The second 6.4km circuit lies between Holzem and Mamer starting at Baumbusch Street. It starts with a bike path then enters the Deckebësch forest.

A cycle path runs from Eisch to Mamer and, in honour of Nicolas Frantz, another 12km bike path from Strassen runs via Mamer, Holzem and Garnich to Steinfort. There is also a 19km horse-riding trail.

A Luxembourgish Scout (FNEL) club is held at Mamer Wiselen on 107 Route d'Arlon.

In Capellen you'll find the Paul Gluck tennis centre which has a number of clay courts and a brasserie, a play park and the "Jardin de Circulation" designed for children to learn road safety when cycling or scooting. It includes crossings, give way signs and traffic lights.

You can find out about other sports facilities here.

Culture and theatre

The remains of Roman baths were discovered during archaeological excavations in 1972. You can find out more together with a location map here.

Kinneksbond cultural centre stages dance, music and theatre productions Photo: Pierre Mousel

The cultural centre Kinneksbond on the Route d'Arlon is housed in a sleek and modern building, flanked by water fountains (although currently the area is screened off for works). It runs a detailed programme of dance performances, concerts, plays, exhibitions, book sales and workshops and is home to the Luxembourg Chamber Orchestra. A full programme of events is available here.

The non-profit Mamerhaff centre at 14 rue Henri Kirpach, hosts music and drama classes for children, offers family counselling and child therapy services, a weekly coffee morning, craft sessions for children, yoga, pilates and mindfulness classes.

Restaurants & food shops

Pizzeria Pulcinella is a popular family restaurant, while Brasserie Toussaints has a lovely outdoor terrace ideal for brunch or a glass of Crémant. Cafe Kleng Gemeng is a cosy winter spot but has a terrace in summer, is family friendly and a good alternative pitstop near the park if the Cafe am Brill is busy.

For some Thai food or sushi try Papaya in Holzem, and Asian food fans can check out Le Wok, Yangzhou or the relatively new Chen, while curry lovers should sample Anapurna 3 or Darjeeling.

Locals give a "big thumbs" up to L'Ultimo, or for local cuisine such as raclette, try Auberge Thillsmillen.

Other restaurants in the commune include Il Tartufo and the family friendly pizzeria La Croccante (the latter comes recommended for its authentic Italian food).

For a quick bite try the bakery Le pain & la toque (Pause Cafe). For delicious cakes and quality coffee, a branch of Paul is located 32 Route d'Arlon in Mamer, next to the Cactus Shoppi. MaMer Kitchen, sees a professional chef offer home delivery of a Mediterranean menu that changes on a weekly basis.

Products imported from Romania at Epicerie Fine Transilvania Photo: Luc Deflorenne

The fromagerie le Cour de Meule stocks 40 cheeses, wines, jams and cream. It serves cheese plates, coffee and desserts. You'll find organic produce including fresh fruit and veg, bread and more at Biobuttek Wilhelm at 93 rue de Kiem in Capellen. For Romanian specialities try Epicerie Fine Transilvania.

Local butcher Boucherie Kirsch comes highly recommended, as does the butcher Paul Faber-Lopez in Capellen on Route d'Arlon.

Find out more...

You can find out more about Mamer on the Visit Luxembourg website here and on the commune site here. People living in the commune and surrounding villages are also invited to join the My Mamer Facebook page to share experiences, ask for advice, or join a meet up in the local area.

Mamer commune produces a welcome brochure for new residents which you can find here.

