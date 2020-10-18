Neighbourhood watch: Mersch

The town of Mersch, with its restaurants, theatre, park and historical ruins, is an ideal commuter town for families and city workers, now with a new International School

The town of Mersch, or Miersch, is situated at the confluence of the rivers Alzette, Mamer and Eisch, and with its strong transport links (A7, train and bus services), it’s a popular commuter town for those working in Kirchberg or the city. A 13-hectare park, several schools, a theatre and numerous restaurants, mean you won’t have to go to the city for your entertainment.

A little background...

The ruins and remains of mosaics from a vast villa discovered in “Mies” confirm that Mersch was heavily populated in the Gallo-Roman period. The earliest written documents date from the mid-9th century. Saint Michel’s Tower (built in the early 18th century) is the symbol of the town, and inside houses the tombstone of the Lord of Heisdorf and Reckingen which dates back to 1573.



Mersch was home to Luxembourgish poet Nic Welter, and a bust of him near the castle wall was made by his granddaughter Sonja Welter. Born in 1871 Welter is most famous for his dramatic, epic and historical poetry. He was also the Minister for Education from 1918 to 1921. Luxembourg’s National Literature Centre is housed in Mersch. It has a public reading room and houses exhibitions and events, as well as being home to more than 40,000 books from Luxembourgish authors.

Today, the commune/canton of Mersch is home to 10.018 people (as at 1 January 2021). Foreign residents comprise approximately 40% of the population.

Property prices

According to Wort Immo the current real estate price per square metre in the area is:

House (old) €9,153

House (new) €6,742

Apartment (old) €8,121

Apartment (new) €7,446

Facilities

Shopping & Services

Just across the bridge you’ll find a Cactus supermarket (near the roundabout), which is also home to hairdresser Ferber. For some serious retail therapy head north to the Topaze shopping centre and retail park where you’ll find C&A, Esprit, Action, HiFi, Brico,and Intersport, in addition to the supermarkets Match, Lidl and Colruyt. You can find a full list of shops, including hairdressers, beauty and perfume outlets, toys and sports shops here.

There’s a pharmacy in the Marisca Centre, and a second one at Place St Michel, and if you need flowers head to Route d'Arlon in Mersch for Fleurs Floresque.

Schools and Creches

Mersch has an fundamental school (primary school) and for secondary education there is an annex to the Lycée Classique de Diekirch located on Princess Marie-Astrid Square. The Lycée Ermesinde and the Technical College for education and social professions are both located in nearby Beringen.

A new International School Anne Beffort following the European Baccalaureate (but run by the Luxembourgish state with Luxembourgish learnt as a language of integration), opened its doors at secondary level this year in French/German/English.

The primary school will open in 2022 for classes P1 and P2 in English and French sections, and also next year a boarding school option will be available.

The INL (National Institute for Languages) also has a campus in Mersch, whilst children can study music and the solfege at various locations in Mersch commune.

Transport

Train line 10 connects Mersch with the north of Luxembourg and the city. Mersch town is also well connected by bus with several school buses and bus lines to the city, Ettlebruck, Larochette, and Echternach. You can find a full list of bus routes and timetables here.

There’s a cinema/late-night bus which travels from Gare through the city to Kinepolis in Kirchberg and then to Mersch on Fridays and Saturdays. You can find a timetable here.

A Flexibus can pick you up from your home between 06.00 to 20.00 Monday to Friday and 08.00 to 20.00 on Saturday. You can reserve it on 8002 2020 (free phone). For those with permanent disabilities, Adapto can transport wheelchair passengers.

There's a Chargy charging station at 4 Rue de la Piscine.

Recreation

Sports & Parks

Mersch park has a lake and several playgrounds Photo: Nadine Schartz

Mersch’s beautiful 13-hectare communal park is ideal for walking, jogging or just relaxing with a picnic in summer. There are numerous playgrounds including one built using old tyres and wooden logs. Next to the lake, you’ll find a pavilion with a terrace serving warm drinks in winter and ice cream in summer.

Every other year in July (next one scheduled for 2022), the park also hosts the Post Luxembourg Balloon Trophy which attracts thousands of visitors who flock to see the balloons take off and for the entertainment and food.

Mersch also has a sports hall, football fields, tennis and petanque courts and a place to practice safe road cycling (mini circulation garden).

Swimming, camping and walking

Krounebierg Aquatic Centre, on Rue de la Piscine, has both a swimmer’s and a non-swimmer’s pool and a giant waterslide in addition to a whirlpool and loungers. Its outdoor area with gardens, open in the summer, also offers beach volleyball. The centre runs swimming classes and aqua fitness. The wellness centre on the first floor has a large terrace with wonderful views of the valley, whilst the basement has rooms that host fitness classes including Pilates, spinning, ballet, Zumba and baby gym. There is also a bistro.

The 5-star campsite Krounebierg is located close to the forests and in summer has an outdoor pool open to the public.

You can take a 9km circular walking trail that starts in Place Saint-Michel in Mersch and follows the course of the River Mamer to the caves of Mamerléen and through the forests of Mierscherwald into the valley of Eisch. If you want to try a linear walk, there’s a 10.4km one which takes in much of the Guttland’s finest scenery, starting at Colmar-Berg train station and finishing at Mersch train station.

Luxembourg scouts and guides operate from Rue du Moulin and there's a youth centre at 2 Rue J Majerus.

Culture

Mersch Castle Photo: Gerry Huberty

Mersch Castle (now the commune administration building), dates back to the 13th century, although the Renaissance-style remains you see today were built in 1574 by Paul von der Veltz and were partially destroyed during the Thirty Years' War. Between 1700-1715 the gate and chapel were restored by Johann-Friedrich von Elter, and it’s his coat of arms you can see on the gate today.

Three kilometres north of Mersch, you will find the remains of Pettingen Castle. There are prehistoric remains outside Mersch and caves at Mamerléen. You can find out more about these here.

Mierscher Kulturhaus has a programme of theatre, concerts, exhibitions, and workshops as well as a youth programme for families and children aged 2 to 12 years. It often hosts local productions in English. Mierscher Lieshaus is the public library which holds readings and exhibitions.

The town also hosts a Pumpkin Festival, the next one will take place in September 2022 (this year's festival was dampened by the floods).

Restaurants and Cafes

If you need an early morning coffee, you can try out Fischer which opens at 6.30, or for a naughty treat the Chocolate House on Place Saint Michel.

For sushi, sashimi, Thai and Chinese dishes Sakura is located at the northern end of town, together with Teppanyaki specialists Tokyo Garden. South of the town you’ll find the spacious, light, wooden-floored Le Voilier de Shanghai offering Asiatic cuisine.

Set in a beautiful orange house you’ll find Restaurant Beim Alen Tuurm. Recently refurbished, it's serving mussels right now, together with filet steak, snails in garlic butter and other delights.

A glass chandelier and golden bar make Restaurant La Boheme the place for diners wanting a bit of class, complete with white table cloths.

Big plates of Italian and Portuguese fare and a light and airy ambience is promised at Restaurant Passerelle on Rue de la Gare, or Atypic which specialises in prawns and lobster, and has a very good seafood menu. If you prefer the industrial look and a high-stacked burger or pizza then Fabrik, on the same road, also serves up cocktails and is perfect for the younger crowd. They also provide a delivery service.

Meat lovers can treat themselves to Irish, Luxembourgish and Argentinian beef or a kangaroo filet at the Meat Point, which cooks these on a charcoal BBQ grill and also has a summer terrace. You can order meat to cook at home.

For Portuguese food at affordable prices, Adega Velha is a simple-styled eatery, whilst out of town, the bamboo and basket decorated Sanhe in Rollingen offers oriental dishes to eat in or take-out. If you are in need of child-friendly fast food, there is a Burger King and Pizza Hut in the Topaze shopping centre, although Extrawurscht in the same location gets the best reviews.

Party-lovers should check out Bliss bar at 3 Rue d’Arlon which stays open until 3.00 at weekends, has two bars and a large dance floor.

You can get more information on Mersch here.

