Wine tasting and apple season

Stock up on locally-grown apples or find out who will be crowned Wine Queen at Grevenmacher's 71st Wine and Grape Festival

Stock up on locally-grown apples or find out who will be crowned Wine Queen at Grevenmacher's 71st Wine and Grape Festival

Grevenmacher Wine and Grape Festival 10-12 September starts with the crowning of the Wine Queen

You can't have failed to notice that the Moselle Region has more than 3,000 acres of grapes or that the slopes of Vergers de Steinsel are covered in lush red apples. You've still got time to sample these home-grown and locally produced delights this September, although there are pandemic restrictions in place.

Vergers de Steinsel

Sadly this year, once again, you cannot pick your own apples at the Plateau de Steinsel, but you can bring your bag and your mask and buy a variety of picked apples from Thursday to Sunday 14.00 to 18.00, from now until the end of October.

Several apple varieties at the vergers in Steinsel Photo: LW Archives

You can also buy apple produce including juice, apple brandy and dried apple rings. You can find more information on the Vergers de Steinsel Facebook page here.

If you want to make your own Viz (freshly pressed juice) with apples from your garden or the Vergers you can do so with Eppelpress in Eppeldorf. To make an appointment (from 15 September) you can call them on 691 836 185 and then visit with your apples Monday to Saturday between 10: 00-12: 00 and 14: 00-18: 00. The family business also sells apple juice, honey and other products.

If you prefer to try some local cider you can head to Ramborn, for a tour of their traditional orchards, which contain 100 different apple varieties. Tours and tastings take place Wednesday to Sunday 14.00 to 16.00, and you can find out more here.

You can pick your own fruit from communal and some privately-owned trees that have a yellow ribbon tied around them. A joint venture between the Ministry of Agriculture and local municipalities, designed to tackle food waste, you can find a map of places participating in Gielt Band here.

Wine festivals and tasting days

Sample an Elbling, Rivaner, Auxerrois, Riesling, Gewürztraminer or a Pinot Gris or Blanc or Noir – and, of course, the nation's favourite, Crémant – at the 71st Wine and Grape Festival on 10-12 September at Grevenmacher.

Friday's celebrations kick off with the crowning of the Wine Queen at 20.00, whilst Saturday and Sunday see concerts and animations for children.

Riesling Open takes place 13-15 September Photo: LW archive

Just remember to appoint a designated driver.

Luxembourg is an artisan wine-producing nation, and the wine sector is still dominated by small family enterprises.

There are some 450 grape producers in the Grand Duchy, but just over 50 have their own wineries, and many work in co-operatives.

You can find a list of wine-growers here, and you can book a wine-tasting here.

If you miss the Wine Festival, catch the Riesling Open 17-19 September, the Hunnefeier grape festival in Schengen on Sunday 17 October or the Open Day for Distilleries (dates in October yet to be announced).

Walking the wine region

If you prefer to walk the wine region, the Nature and Wine Discovery circular walk in the Kelsbaach area of Grevenmacher unearths the region's rich history of viticulture through 15 educational stations over a 4.3km walk that includes some stunning views of the Moselle Valley.

You can find more walks in the wine region here. For more information on Luxembourg's more unusual wines, including its ice wine, read our article here.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.