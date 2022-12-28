2022 joint-hottest year on record in Luxembourg

It was the driest summer since 1921 in a clear sign of how climate change impacts the country

This year has been the joint-hottest in Luxembourg since records began in 1838, with droughts having been a significant problem in 2022, a national meteorological service said on Wednesday, in a stark sign of how climate change is affecting the Grand Duchy.



The year 2022 was also marked by a long period of soil drought, leading to the driest summer since 1921, the agriculture ministry's meteorological service said, based on weather data gathered up to 26 December, with the level of precipitation being "below the climatic normal".

With a record average of 10.9°C, the annual temperature has been 1°C above the average of the period between 1991-2020. Despite a cold snap last week, this winter's average temperature has been 3.4°C - 1.3°C warmer than the average of the previous three decades. This year's autumn was also the fourth warmest ever recorded, the service said.



2022 is tied with 2010 as the joint-hottest in Luxembourg since records began in 1838, the service said. Much of Europe was engulfed in a heatwave this summer that led major rivers, like the Loire in France or the Rhine in Germany, running dry to the point of becoming all but impassable, leading to trade and energy disruptions.

The ten hottest years on record in Luxembourg have all taken place in the period between 2002 and 2021. Also, each of the past three decades has been warmer than the one before, and the level of drought has increased significantly between April and November over the years, the service said.

"Without the effect of climate change, soil drought would have been around three to four times less likely, and summer heat waves less intense," said Andrew Ferrone, the head of the meteorological service.



Crops of winter wheat, summer cereals, potatoes and especially fodder crops such as maize as well as meadows and pastures have suffered greatly, the agriculture ministry said. Vegetable crops have benefited from a long season, but pricey irrigation added to their costs, the ministry add, while harvests were good for cherries and plums, but mixed for apples and pears.



