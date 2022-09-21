A capital vintage: city's own vineyard yields rare wine

Harvesters picked grapes from the vineyard near the former Neimünster Abbey on Monday

By David Thinnes and Emery P. Dalesio



Squeezed between the Alzette River and the fortified rocks on which Luxembourg's ancient bastion was built, a tiny vineyard is producing a harvest that will become wine few people will taste.

The grape harvest has begun from the cluster of city-owned vines in the Grund district below the old city's Bock casemates and opposite Neimünster Abbey. The efforts of the harvesters is set to produce about 200 bottles of Elbling, Rivaner, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and Auxerrois wines to be served at city receptions.

The low number is because of the small yield and also to avoid infringing on Luxembourg's established Moselle wine region, said Niederdonven winegrower Nicolas Ries, who has been working with the four-acre vineyard since its creation in 2004.

"Grapes may be grown outside of this area, but these are for personal use only and may not be marketed," he told Luxemburger Wort on Monday, as city leaders gathered to observe the harvesting.

Ries, who has also pressed the city's harvest and bottled the first vintage in 2008, said the small space is great for growing grapes.

"There is a good micro-climate and the sun is favourable," the winemaker said.

The slope of rock below the upper city has a southern exposure, meaning plenty of sunshine, Ries said previously. The rocks store the day's heat and release slowly after nightfall. In addition, the rock protects the vines from cold north winds, he said.

Despite the hot and dry summer, the grapes have done well as their roots snaked through the sandy soil below the former stronghold to find needed moisture, said Jean-Paul Schott, who has maintained the city's vineyard for 11 years. “During the dry summer of this year, there was no watering," he said. "We harvest the grapes as nature leaves them to us."



