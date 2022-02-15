Activists fire paper planes at China embassy in petition row

Petition calls on China to release citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who was sent to prison over her reporting of the Covid outbreak

Human rights activists threw paper planes at the Chinese embassy on Tuesday after they failed to get an appointment to hand in a petition urging the release of a citizen journalist jailed for her reporting of the Covid outbreak in Wuhan.

Amnesty International's branch in the Grand Duchy had gathered 1,300 signatures backing the petition calling on China to release Zhang Zhan.



However, after failing to receive a response from the embassy when they requested to hand it in in person, they turned up outside the building in Dommeldange, just north of Luxembourg City, a spokeswoman for the non-governmental organisation said.

“Ms Zhang Zhan was condemned for her illegal behaviour,” the Chinese embassy to Luxembourg said in an email. “The Chinese legal authorities treated the case in line with the law.”

The petition calls on China to release 38-year-old Zhang Zhan, who was given a four-year jail term for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” after she reported on life in Wuhan when the pandemic broke.

She has been on regular hunger strikes since being sent to prison.

“To be sure that the 1,300 voices from Luxembourg supporting Zhang Zhan are being heard, we opted for an alternative way of delivering [the signatories] with paper planes,” Olivier Pirot, director of Amnesty International Luxembourg, said in a statement.

The group is asking for the “immediate and unconditional” release of the citizen journalist.

The Covid-19 virus first emerged in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China in late 2019 and has since spread into a global pandemic, killing more than 5 million people worldwide.

