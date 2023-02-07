Activists want Iran corps declared terrorists

Activists are pressuring Luxembourg’s government to declare a special military agency defending Iran's regime as a terrorist organisation and to sanction leaders of the Islamic republic.

Iranian activists on Tuesday called on the Grand Duchy to back a resolution passed by the European Parliament last month urging EU sanctions against regime leaders responsible for human rights violations and adding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) to the bloc's list of declared terrorists.

“The government of Luxembourg has yet to support this resolution in the next meeting of the EU council, unlike many European nations such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands,” said an emailed statement from a group called the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights in Iran.

The European Council has meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.



Group members have been protesting outside Luxembourg's Parliament building since Monday to demand the government backing for the EU resolution.

Luxembourg's government has been unwilling to go that far. Putting the IRGC on a sanctions list would make negotiations more difficult on a deal to limit Iran's nuclear aspirations, Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn said.

In December, Asselborn discussed with his Iranian counterpart the case of a Luxembourg resident sentenced to death. The Luxembourg man was tortured before confessing his alleged role in violent protests that began in September, a local human rights group and activists said on Twitter in January.

The government announced last month that Luxembourg had adopted a package of sanctions against 37 persons and entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.

