Adecco tempts temp workers with Greek holiday

The recruitment firm has received 15% more applications since opening the competition

By Simon Laurent Martin and Kate Oglesby

Recruitment firm Adecco is offering workers in Luxembourg a chance to vacation in Greece in a bid to recruit more temp workers.

There are currently 10,200 job vacancies in the Grand Duchy, according to job agency ADEM. Adecco is trying to reduce some of those vacancies by launching a competition to attract workers with a holiday to Greece for two people up for grabs. Job seekers must simply submit their CV to the agency to apply.



"Travel is obviously not the only motivation for new applicants to Adecco, but it is a little push that encourages people to register with us,” Jan Dekeyser, head of Adecco for Belgium and Luxembourg told the Luxemburger Wort.

“When job seekers have a lot of choice about who they want to apply to, where and how they will be recruited, you have to stand out as a temp agency to attract them,” he said.

Since opening the competition the company has received 15% CVs than normal.

Luxembourg companies are increasingly facing a Covid-era constraint with more jobs going unfilled and businesses struggling to lure workers, the national statistics agency Statec said in January.

The ratio of vacant positions to all jobs in Luxembourg rose to 2.3% at the end of 2021, up from 1.5 % before the Covid-19 crisis erupted almost two years ago, the report said. The number of vacant jobs at the end of 2021 topped 10,000 for the first time, national jobs agency ADEM said previously.

