Luxembourg residents still awaiting Kabul rescue

Group of six so far has not made it to the airport, foreign ministry says

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16

Luxembourg has yet to return a group of six people in Kabul to safety, as Taliban forces and droves of evacuees block the airport of the Afghan capital, complicating a joint rescue issue with the Belgian air force.

"So far none of them have managed to reach the airport," said Jo Clees, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "They are having trouble to enter the airport," he told the Luxembourg Times." There are four Luxembourg citizens and two Afghan staff in the group, Clees said.

The Grand Duchy will use its massive A400M military transport plane to get people from Islamabad back to Brussels or to Luxembourg, with two Belgian C130 transport planes shuttling between Kabul and the Pakistani capital.



On Saturday, one C130 plane ferried 80 people out of Kabul and a second flight brought over 170 people, Belgian Minister for Foreign affairs Sophie Wilmes tweeted. Most of the people on the flights were Belgian or Dutch, Wilmes said.

“People are having difficulties getting to the airport,” Marie Cherchari, a spokesperson at the Belgian Ministry of Foreign affairs, said at a press conference on Saturday. “Our military is staying mobile at the airport.” A third evacuation by a C130 plane is currently underway, she said.

One access point to the airport has been closed for the day and another was closed for the morning owing to a suspected bomb, Cherchari said.

Two earlier C130 flights had also returned to Islamabad on Friday as part of the mission, one empty, the other with an estimated 60 people on board, Belgian ambassador Thomas Lambert told the Luxembourg Times earlier in the day.

Lambert also described a bottleneck at the airport, with two or three access points, controlled by Taliban forces, as well as a perimeter of people wanting to leave. Added to this, military planes have to adhere to a strict and limited timetable to come into the airport and fly back out.



“You’re given a 30-minute time slot [by the US],” Lambert said. “Within that slot, you need to land and take off … the plane needs to arrive with the engines running, and then everybody who has been processed needs to get on board really hurriedly… the effective time for boarding people is maybe 15 minutes.”

