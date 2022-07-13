After-school childcare free from September

School dinners will also be free of charge

The free care applies to all children aged four and above, who are in the age bracket when primary school is mandatory, during term-time

After-school childcare will be free of charge when children return to school in September under a new law that lawmakers approved on Tuesday.

Parents will no longer have to pay fees to put their children into so-called maison relais, foyers de jour, or take them to a mini-crèche or a parental assistant after school hours.

The benefit applies to children aged four and above, for whom primary school is mandatory, during term-time. The free hours will not apply during school holidays and do not apply to children attending nursery school (précoce).

Making after-school care free will allow all children to benefit from creative activities and develop their language skills in an relaxed environment, Education Minister Claude Meisch said in a press release.

School dinners will also be free during term time from September, Meisch said.

Families can benefit from the free hours between 7am and 7pm. Childcare beyond those hours and during school holidays will be charged and will fall under the public co-financing scheme, known as chèque-service.

