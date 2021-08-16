Changing climate alters Luxembourg's wine scene

Warmer summers mean expanded varieties can grow, but weather is also more extreme

By Thomas Klein and Emery P. Dalesio

The steady increase in summer temperatures is giving Luxembourg vineyards options to grow grapes normally associated with prestigious Bordeaux wines - but the shift carries the risk of confusing the Moselle Valley industry's brand.



Up until 20 or 30 years ago, lower temperatures limited the types of locally grown grapes that would ripen properly and meant the region could produce fewer types of wine. This is largely no longer a problem, said Serge Fischer, head of the viticulture department at the Institut Viti-Vinicole in Remich. Now, early-ripening grape varieties give vineyards the option to produce ​​Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon wines, he told Luxemburger Wort.

With the new possibilities, however, growers and producers also have to consider the wine-growing region's traditional character.

“We're still a white wine region. If you suddenly do a lot of other things, the question arises as to what is the typical Luxembourg wine and the unique selling point of the region,” said Marc Weyer, president of the national wine producers association Lëtzebuerger Wënzerverband.

Even without experimenting with new varieties, the higher temperatures improved the quality of local wines, Weyer said. “In recent years, we have had grape harvests with a maturity and quality that we have never seen here before,” he said.

Changed weather patterns

While the overall higher average temperatures have been a positive for Luxembourg winemakers, the shift has come with weather that is increasingly hard to predict. Years with weeks of drought can alternate with extreme rain such as in July and August. Hail and late frosts have ruined many a harvest in other countries. “Climate change demands more flexibility from us, because the challenges can be very different from one year to the next,” Weyer said.

Wine-makers will need to increase investments, he said. For example, growers have faced limits to how much water they are allowed to draw from the Moselle River, and cellars may need adjustments to cope with higher temperatures.

The changed weather trends have also altered the growing calendar. Hotter temperatures mean the plants sprout earlier than before. If a frost follows, the vines will later bear fewer or no grapes.

Lower harvest-time temperatures formerly prevented the emergence of harmful fungi. But now warmer conditions and greater rainfall are encouraging fungi growth, and grapes can quickly rot.

