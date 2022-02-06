Air filters for Luxembourg City primary schools

The filters will be installed to help stem the spread of the coronavirus

The filters will be installed to help stem the spread of the coronavirus

By Jean-Philippe Schmit and Kate Oglesby

Classrooms in Luxembourg's capital city will soon be equipped with air filters to help prevent the spread of Covid in primary schools.



A total of 400 of the machines will be delivered, at a total cost of €400,000, the city of Luxembourg’s school officer Colette Mart said on Friday.

15% of people infected with Covid-19 are between ages five to nice, a higher percentage than any other age group, the latest data show.

The news comes as Luxembourg is set to loosen the nation's Covid restrictions. Eating and drinking establishments will be allowed to stay open beyond their current 23.00 closing time, under proposed changes the government unveiled at a news conference on Friday.

At the same time, people are still speaking out against the restrictions, with some 150 protestors taking to the streets on Saturday. Yet unlike past occasions, the gatherings were peaceful, authorities reported, and no violence broke out.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.