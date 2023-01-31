All wages and pensions to rise by 2.5% from February

High inflation means another wage indexation will be triggered as of Wednesday, Statec says, in addition to another rise due in April

Wages, pensions and state welfare payments will rise 2.5% on Wednesday, and again on 1 April

All wages and pensions in Luxembourg are set to rise by 2.5% from February, the national statistics agency Statec said on Tuesday, as inflation has crossed the necessary threshold to trigger the collective pay bump.

It means that Luxembourg workers will receive two automatic pay increases in the first four months of this year, after a wage indexation due last year was postponed until April. State welfare payments will also go up by 2.5% in February, Statec said.



The latest wage indexation, which takes effect from 1 February, is the second such rise due since the war in Ukraine started, which caused already rising inflation across the world to spiral even further, pushing up commodity and food prices worldwide. Annual inflation stood at 4.8% in Luxembourg in January, Statec said.

In April, employers will pay out the third pay rise in the space of a year. That threshold had already been triggered last year but was postponed under a deal between government, lobby groups and trade union, to soften the blow of rising costs for firms.

The news comes as the economies of the eurozone grew by 0.1% in the last quarter of 2022, according to separate figures published by the EU's official statistics agency Eurostat on Tuesday, defying estimates by economists which had forecast a contraction of 0.1%.

While German and Italian output shrank by 0.2% and 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, France and Spain recorded an expansion of 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. Eurostat did not publish any Luxembourg-specific data.

In 2022, the GDP of the entire eurozone grew by 3.5% despite record inflation, according to a first estimate by Eurostat. The EU's economies grew by 3.6% last year compared to 2021, Eurostat said.

The eurozone, which expanded to 20 countries when Croatia joined on 1 January, has struggled with a record spike in prices sparked by the war-induced surge in energy costs. Governments have sought to offset the damage for households and firms, however, dispensing billions of euros in aid. A mild winter has also helped to calm energy markets.



Luxembourg workers may be in for more good economic news, as Finance Minister Yuriko Backes has floated tax credits worth up to €500 million, which could be decided on in April.

(Additional reporting by Bloomberg)

