Bus routes and tram services will be amended as 12,000 runners make their way through the capital

Bus routes and tram services will be amended as 12,000 runners make their way through the capital

All you need to know about the ING Night Marathon

More than 12,000 runners will take part in the marathon on Saturday

After a two-year break, more than 12,000 runners will make their way through Luxembourg City on Saturday evening for the ING Night Marathon.



Around 500 musicians, 1,300 volunteers and 100,000 spectators are expected on the streets of the Grand Duchy to cheer on the runners of the marathon, half marathon and those doing the team run.

LT Archives

The marathon starts at 7pm from Luxexpo in Kirchberg and makes its way through the residential areas of Limpertsberg, Belair, Merl and Hollerich, through the Gare and city centre and back up avenue J.F. Kennedy to the finishing line, also in Luxexpo.

During this time public transport will be amended to allow people to get to the starting point and various places along the route. The Luxembourg City administration is advising people to use public transport.

Bus

All regular bus lines will be operating on their normal schedule up until 19:00 (16:00 for Limpertsberg and the Kirchberg districts).

From 19:00, regular bus connections between the Gare and the city centre will be suspended and the tram service will provide connections between Hamilius and the Gare.

P+R shuttle buses

Two free-of-charge shuttle buses will run every 10 to 15 minutes from noon on Saturday until 03:00 on Sunday. They will leave from P+R Bouillon and P+R Luxembourg Sud in Howald and will stop at the Glacis.

Tram

The tram will be free to use all day on Saturday but the timetable will be restricted between 19:20 and 21:15.



Between those times the tram will not run between Faïencerie and Theater in Limpertsberg. A temporary footbridge will be built in the area for spectators and passers-by to cross the race track.

From 21:15 the tram timetable will be back to its usual schedule, with the last tram leaving the LuxExpo for the Gare at 02:30 and leaving the Gare towards LuxExpo at 02:58.

Marathon route Photo: ING Night Marathon

Cars

Drivers will be able to park as usual unless temporary road signs say otherwise. However, vehicles parked along the route of the marathon will not be able to move until the last runner has passed. All public car parks will remain open.

The Luxembourg City administration is advising people who require the use of their vehicles on Saturday to park outside the area of the marathon route.

Vel'OH!

The rond-point Schuman Vel’OH city bike station will be closed from 09:00 on Saturday to 08:00 on Sunday.

Hotline

There is a marathon hotline to answer questions on road traffic, the organisation of shuttles and public transport. The hotline is open from 08:00 until midnight on Saturday and is reachable at 47 96 38 46 or 47 96 29 75 or 24 65 24 65.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.