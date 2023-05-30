The two-week countdown for the 11 June vote has started

All you need to know about your commune ahead of elections

With less than two weeks to go until voters in the Grand Duchy choose their next mayors, the Luxembourg Times has compiled a list of everything you need to know about your councils, from the candidates running for a seat to property prices.

Did you know that some councils don't hold elections? That Bertrange has higher housing prices than the capital? Or are you interested in knowing how many expats live in your commune?

Click on our interactive map here to find out.

Luxembourg will go to the polls on 11 June.

