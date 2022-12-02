Almost one in ten trains delayed or cancelled as costs mount

Busy lines are affected more than others, with the government classing delays of less than 6 minutes as 'on time'

Almost one in ten trains in Luxembourg were delayed or cancelled this year, the government said on Thursday, as free public transport will cost taxpayers €800 million next year.

5.9% of all trains were delayed by six minutes or more, and 1.9% of the trains were cancelled altogether between January and October this year, Transport Minister François Bausch said in response to a parliamentary question, as complaints about delays are mounting on social media.



However, the government classes a train as "on time" even if it is running up to six minutes behind schedule. That would be in line with European guidelines, Bausch said. The statistics do not include a breakdown by peak times when people rely on trains to commute to work and back home.

Some lines are more affected than others though, with the particularly busy link connecting Luxembourg to the French town of Nancy, which commuters from the south of the country and from France rely on to get to Luxembourg City, recording 11% of delayed and 4% of cancelled services.

In September this year alone, more than 15% of all trains on that line were delayed, Bausch said.

Public transport is free in Luxembourg but would cost the taxpayer some €800 million next year, an increase of €110 million compared to this year, Bausch told lawmakers in a closed-door committee on Thursday, according to a readout of the meeting on parliament's website.

The reasons for the train cancellations differ, with "external reasons" such as strikes in neighbouring countries or environmental issues like bad weather accounting for 29% of cancellations. In a quarter of cases, technical issues with the trains led to breakdowns.

In 17% of cancellations were due to malfunctions at railway barriers, safety installations or telecommunications installations.

