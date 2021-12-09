Amnesty cancels march citing ban on gatherings

About 2,000 people protested the government's disease-fighting policies at the entrance of the Chamber of Deputies in the capital on Saturday

Amnesty International cancelled a march it had planned this weekend, saying the city of Luxembourg was about to ban gatherings after demonstrations against measures to contain Covid-19 erupted into violence on Saturday.

The announcement comes ahead of a press conference at which Interior Security Minister Henri Kox and Luxembourg city mayor Lydie Polfer will address last weekend's unrest, which saw groups of anti-vaxxers disrupt a Christmas market and protest in front of Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's home.

Amnesty International had planned its march to commemorate the International Day for Human Rights, which falls every year on December 10th.



The organisation expressed it regretted it had seen its "right to expression and to protest" compromised by "other groups and individuals" who they said had plotted to "take advantage" of the march to voice their own beliefs.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.