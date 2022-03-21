Another jet run by Luxembourg firm linked to Russian oligarch

The Boeing 737 is owned by a company with links to coal magnate Andrey Melnichenko

A Boeing 737 airliner similar to one registered in Luxembourg and connected to Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko's business network

A type of jet flown by commercial airlines worldwide and operated by Luxembourg air charter company Global Jet is connected to sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko's business network, the Luxembourg Times has learned.

The Boeing 737 with the aircraft identification LX-MBJ is owned by Bermuda-based Hamilton Jets Limited, according to the aircraft registry maintained by Luxembourg's civil aviation authority. The authority is investigating whether two business jets owned by a company linked to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's business network must be barred from flying under EU sanctions.

A Global Jet Luxembourg representative declined to comment during a phone call on Monday. Aircraft operators like Global Jet are responsible for ensuring that an aircraft is ready to fly, according to EU regulations.

Hamilton Jets named Meritus Trust Company Limited as its agent in a 2017 corporate filing, according to the Bermuda Registrar of Companies. "Meritus manages the industrial shareholdings of Andrey Melnichenko on a fiduciary basis," according to a 2015 financial filing by the German chemical company K+S.



The Meritus ownership of just less than 5% of Europe’s largest supplier of potash was through the intermediate ownership of EuroChem Group, the financial filing described. Melnichenko founded EuroChem Group, a fertilizer manufacturer, and also built his wealth through coal mines.

Melnichenko is described as owning 90% of EuroChem LatAm, according to Luxembourg's business register.

The LX-MBJ jet's latest recorded flight was from Tanzania to Dubai on 9 March, global flight tracking websites such as FlightRadar24 show.

A yacht owned by Melnichenko seized in the port of Trieste by Italian authorities earlier this month is registered to another Bermuda company using Meritus Trust as its agent, the business magazine Forbes reported.

Both the aircraft and the yacht have the letter "A" engraved on their bodies, online photos of the craft show.





