Number of anti-semitic crimes unknown, ministers say

Concerns raised amid rising number of cases in neighbouring countries, but no specific record of offences exists in Luxembourg

The exact number of attacks and offences against Jews in Luxembourg remains unknown as anti-semitic incidents are not registered as such by law enforcement authorities, ministers from several departments said on Thursday, amid a rising number of cases in neighbouring France and Germany.

Crimes motivated by anti-semitism are generally classed as "discrimination or racism", according to a joint response to a parliamentary question from four ministers, including Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn and Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.



Christian Democrat lawmakers Laurent Mosar and Marc Spautz, who tabled the question, referred to a report by the charity Research and Information on Anti-Semitism in Luxembourg (RIAL) that said the number of anti-Semitic incidents rose by 28% to 64 cases between 2019 and 2020.

Jews are the community most targeted by hate speech during the pandemic, a study by the European Parliament found in July last year.



A separate report, by the European Commission in April, reported that online incidents of anti-semitism had surged dramatically in 2020, with a seven-fold increase in anti-semitic French language content and a 13-fold jump in offensive German language material.

This rise is predominantly due to virus-related conspiracy theories which scapegoat Jews, RIAL president Bernard Gottlieb told broadcaster RTL in June.

"Conspiracy theories and rumours existed in the Middle Age. When an epidemic broke out, like the plague in the 14th century, Jews were accused of poisoning the water. Now we have a pandemic and again there are people who benefit from it to say: it is the Jews' fault," Gottlieb said.

In April, concerns over rising anti-semitic attacks in neighbouring countries prompted Luxembourg's government to consider reinforcing security around the synagogue in the country's second biggest city, Esch-sur-Alzette, which borders France.

“The attacks on synagogues in France and Germany in recent years, as well as conspiracy theories surrounding the current pandemic, have caused concern to the Jewish community in Luxembourg with regard to security at synagogues,” Esch mayor Georges Mischo, who is also a CSV MP, said in a parliamentary question to government ministers in April.

