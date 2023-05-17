Anti-vaxxer sentenced for downplaying Holocaust

Judges on Wednesday sentenced Christophe D. to a three-month suspended sentence and a fine of €3,000

Hateful statements could be read on several posters held by protestors on 4 December 2021

A criminal court in Luxembourg sentenced a 52-year-old man to prison over anti-vaccine rallies and social media posts where he incited hatred against victims of the Holocaust.

Judges on Wednesday sentenced Christophe D. to a three-month suspended sentence and a fine of €3,000, the Luxemburger Wort reported. The prosecution had initially asked for a nine month sentence.

Video recordings from a rally in 2021 showed the man comparing the country's Covid-19 vaccine campaign to the human experiments perpetrated by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

The man was also convicted for inciting hatred through several posts on social media that played down the Holocaust, according to court filings.

The accused did not deny the statements during court hearings last month, but said he never wanted to incite hatred or minimise the Holocaust, noting that his family were affected by the Nazis as well, the Wort reported.

Christophe D. can still appeal the verdict.

Wednesday's ruling is one of many against anti-vaxxers. In February, judges convicted one of the country's most prominent corona-sceptics, fining him €1,500 for a Tweet in which he compared the country's push for Covid-19 vaccines to Nazi medical experiments.

Comparisons to the Second World War, Nazism and the Holocaust were a recurrent theme at anti-vaccination and anti-Covid measure protests in Luxembourg during 2020 and 2021.

