Baker McKenzie announces new counsel
today at 17:12
Sabrina Bodson is a labour lawyer with an experience of about 14 years
Sabrina Bodson, Baker McKenzie's new Labour Law Counsel
Law firm Baker McKenzie has recruited Sabrina Bodson as new counsel for its Labor Law and Litigation team.
Bodson, a labor lawyer with an experience of about 14 years, has practised in law firms in Luxembourg and internationally, the company said.
