Baker McKenzie announces new counsel

Sabrina Bodson is a labour lawyer with an experience of about 14 years

Sabrina Bodson is a labour lawyer with an experience of about 14 years

Law firm Baker McKenzie has recruited Sabrina Bodson as new counsel for its Labor Law and Litigation team.

Bodson, a labor lawyer with an experience of about 14 years, has practised in law firms in Luxembourg and internationally, the company said.

To post appointments at your company here, email a short statement to info@luxtimes.lu. Make sure to include a high-resolution photo. The content of this column is under the sole responsibility of the editorial team.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.