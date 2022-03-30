Change Edition

People Moves

Baker McKenzie announces new counsel

by Reuben MALEKAR today at 17:12
Sabrina Bodson is a labour lawyer with an experience of about 14 years
Sabrina Bodson, Baker McKenzie's new Labour Law Counsel
Photo credit: Baker McKenzie

Law firm Baker McKenzie has recruited Sabrina Bodson as new counsel for its Labor Law and Litigation team. 

Bodson, a labor lawyer with an experience of about 14 years, has practised in law firms in Luxembourg and internationally, the company said. 

