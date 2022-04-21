Bausch takes dig at own coalition over fuel subsidies

People who drive "fat cars" and who can "effortlessly" afford fuel do not need the money, Greens deputy prime minister says

Deputy Prime Minister François Bausch of the Greens came out with a rare public admission of disagreement in the three-party coalition, branding a decision to subsidise fuel as "pointless" in an interview on Thursday.

"We, as the Green Party, were not in favour of the fuel discount, because I believe that it won't do anything. It is a symbolic gesture, out of empathy for the worries of many people so to speak", Bausch, who also oversees the transport ministry, told the news outlet Reporter on Thursday.



People who drive "fat cars" and who could "effortlessly" afford fuel would benefit from the subsidy, Bausch said, adding that "the measure will not help people on lower incomes".

As part of an €800 million deal to ease the cost of living, the government will subsidise fuel at the pump by lowering taxes by 7.5 cents per litre. The government, trade unions and employer representatives also agreed to pay out tax credits of up to €84 a month for people on lower salaries.

Like other countries, Luxembourg has experienced a rapid increase in fuel prices over the past four months - with traditionally cheaper diesel outpacing petrol - pushing up the cost of living because of consumer price inflation.



The Grand Duchy, known for its low fuel taxes, has the highest number of cars per resident in the EU, accounting for the highest level of carbon emissions compared to the size of its population.

Yet since the start of the year, the price of petrol has risen by about 16% and that of diesel by 24%, according to data from the ministry of economic affairs, as the war in Ukraine exacerbated already existing market shortages.

The deputy prime minister's remarks were a rare public admission of policy disagreements within the country's three-party coalition and came with the country heading to the polls again in just one year.

Bausch's Green Party is the junior partner in the coalition, holding just 9 seats in the 31-seat government majority. Bausch had already said he would not seek another ministerial appointment after the next election.

