Belgium's Luxembourg province property prices soar

Luxembourgers who can no longer afford housing at home are driving the price rises, several notaries say

The city of Bastogne, where house prices have risen as people flee Luxembourg's overheated property market

By Simon Martin and Daniel de Jong

Luxembourgers seeking more affordable housing drove prices in Belgium's adjacent Luxembourg province up 14.8% between 2021 to 2022, with an average property there costing €240.000, according to the federation of notaries.

At that level - the highest in Belgium - prices are still more affordable than in the Grand Duchy, where the average cost of a flat more than doubled to over €660,000 in the decade to 2021, according to statistics agency Statec, according to the French sister publication of the Luxembourg Times, La Virgule.

The Belgian province of Luxembourg was only one of two where the volume of real estate transactions rose last year, by 4%, according to the federation of notaries. The other was East Flanders, where the volume inched up by 0.2%.

The price increases have accelerated in the past year, the notaries said. “In the span of one year, from 2021 to 2022, we saw a price increase of 14.8%" the federation said. Over the past five years, the rise was 41.2%.

Luxembourg's housing crisis is forcing growing numbers of people born and raised in the country to move to neighbouring countries, as the prospect of ever owning a home in the Grand Duchy disappears from view for many.



Some 70,000 Luxembourg citizens already live in the neighbouring countries of Belgium, France and Germany, with the top destination being France, which houses 28,000 inhabitants from the Grand Duchy.



The district of Arlon, half an hour by train from the city of Luxembourg, is where house prices have risen the steepest. The average house price there is €340,000, an increase of 4.6% compared to the previous year.



