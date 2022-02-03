Bettel and Lenert to address press on Covid restrictions

By Kate Oglesby and Yannick Hansen

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel will on Friday address the press to discuss Covid restrictions in Luxembourg, as other countries look to edge closer to a form of normality by easing measures.

The 14h00 update, with Bettel and Health Minister Paulette Lenert, will give an update on current measures in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Lenert said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Hospitalisations are stable, which is the main priority,” she added.

A total of 82 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with 12 of those in intensive care, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday. Over the past week, the number of people in hospital has fluctuated between 61 and 82.

The unvaccinated are 19 times more likely to end up in intensive care than those who have had a booster shot, Lenert said. Between 1 October and 26 January, five patients were admitted to intensive care after having the booster while 51 had not had a single shot, she added.

Friday's update comes as countries across Europe begin to loosen Covid measures. Sweden announced on Thursday it would be ending restrictions as of next Wednesday, and the Czech Republic is set to follow suit.

France on Wednesday stopped making it mandatory for people to wear face masks outdoors and residents in Lithuania as of Saturday will no longer have to prove they have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 to enter public spaces, the Guardian reported.

Europe’s World Health Organisation (WHO) director, Hans Kluge, on Thursday suggested the chaos caused by the pandemic could soon subside.

“This period of higher protection should be seen as a ceasefire that could bring us enduring peace,” Kluge said. “This context, that we have not experienced so far in this pandemic, leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquillity.”

Omicron is "not as bad as we had feared", Lenert said.



The number of people who tested positive for Covid in the last week of January fell by 2% to just over 14,900, compared to the seven days beforehand, the Ministry of Health said earlier this week.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.