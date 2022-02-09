Bettel files legal complaint over 'hanging' chant

Protestors hitting out at Covid measures at the weekend chanted that the prime minister should be hung

By Heledd Pritchard and Jeff Wiltzius

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has filed a legal complaint against protesters who last week chanted that he should be hung from the red bridge in the latest stab at the premier over Covid measures.

Demonstrators in Luxembourg's capital city chanted “Bettel will be hung from the new red bridge because he’s completely crazy” as they walked from the Glacis to Kirchberg. Around 150 people took part in the protest.

Bettel has now filed a legal complaint, his spokesperson told the Luxemburger Wort newspaper. His team has sent the video to the prosecutor’s office, Bettel said on radio station 100,7 on Wednesday.

This is not the first time Bettel personally has been the target of Covid protestors. At the end of last year, some protested outside his home.

Demonstrations in December turned raucous with around 2,000 people trying to push into a Christmas market without being screened for infection risk, and others knocking down barriers around the site of the Gëlle Fra, or Golden Lady, monument to bypass mandatory checks in place at the time.

Last week, Bettel announced plans to loosen pandemic restrictions in the country, including allowing bars and restaurants to stay open beyond 23.00 hrs.



"The positive situation in hospitals is allowing us to get back to a more normal way of life," Bettel said during a press conference alongside Health Minister Paulette Lenert on Friday.

