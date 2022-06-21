Bettel inspects ravages of war during Ukraine visit

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has become the latest European leader to travel to Ukraine, meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting cities targeted by Russian attacks.



Bettel made the trip following an invitation by President Zelensky but full details of the itinerary would not be published for "security reasons", the Prime Minister's office said in a brief statement announcing the visit on Tuesday.



The visit by Luxembourg's Prime Minister comes days after the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited Kyiv on Thursday, to back Ukraine’s bid to apply for EU membership and meet President Zelenskyy.



Zelensky appeared before Luxembourg's parliament in a video address at the beginning of June, marking 100 days since Russia launched an invasion of its neighbour. Ukraine's leader evoked the Grand Duchy’s national slogan during his speech, saying Ukrainians “want to remain what we are (Mir wëlle bleiwe wat mir sinn)”.

We cannot show you this content. You have not given your consent to see this embedded content from twitter. Click here to change your preferences, then reload the page. Give consent

Luxembourg's prime minister said he was at Zelensky's "disposal" to help "end this situation" in any way, such as facilitating direct talks between Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian leader.

Bettel held two phone calls in the weeks following the invasion with the Russian leader, appealing to him to halt his war in Ukraine and enter negotiations.

Around 5,500 Ukrainians have so far found refuge in the Grand Duchy, Bettel said earlier this month. Luxembourg has donated more than €150 million in aid to support Ukrainian forces and help refugees arriving in the country, the prime minister confirmed in May.

