Bettel says he did not 'cheat' in plagiarism row

University of Lorraine is currently investigating whether Prime Minister plagiarised his 1999 thesis following journalistic exposé last month

University of Lorraine is currently investigating whether Prime Minister plagiarised his 1999 thesis following journalistic exposé last month

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has insisted he did not cheat in his research thesis as a postgraduate student in Nancy, after a journalistic exposé found that he had plagiarised huge parts of the text, a matter his former university is now investigating.

"That piece of work was not great at the time.... I did not cheat, I did not try to swindle the professor who supervised the work", Bettel said on Friday during a press conference on the Covid-19 situation, quoting his supervisor Etienne Criqui, who he said was aware of his work at the time.



Bettel said the thesis was only one part of a series of exams he had to do at the academic institution.

"It hurts to hear about cheating...but with the criteria of today it does not seem to be alright, and it wasn't great at the time either", Bettel said.

"It wasn't an excellent piece of work. The fact is it is a question of credibility. I am sorry if it has caused damage", Bettel said, insisting that he hoped voters would not lose faith in his premiership with the "work I am doing every day". In the recent Politmonitor survey, Bettel's approval rating dropped by eight percentage points in polling carried out after the scandal broke.

The allegations revolve around Bettel’s thesis, written as part of his studies in law and political science at the University of Nancy, today known as the University of Lorraine.



"The University of Lorraine takes violations of scientific integrity seriously and will examine the content of the work", the university said in a statement after the revelations were first published, with an outcome expected at the end of the year, according to the Reporter.lu website, which broke the news.

In 1999, the same year in which he entered parliament and Luxembourg’s City Council, the future prime minister submitted his DEA – a research degree completed after a masters degree and usually seen as preparation for a PhD – on potential reforms of voting methods in European Parliament elections.



The journalistic investigation, published at the end of October, examined Bettel’s thesis in detail, having spoken to several independent researchers. Only two pages - the introduction and conclusion sections - out of 56 in the work did not contain any plagiarised passages, the report concluded, with twenty pages of the thesis taken directly from the website of the European Parliament.

Bettel also copied widely from a 1998 report prepared by a Greek member of the European Parliament, Georgios Anastassopoulos, according to the investigation, reproducing nine pages without quoting "the source once".

"I did it with the right knowledge and a good conscience", Bettel said on Friday, emphasising that both his supervisor and the jury at the university awarded him a satisfactory mark, as he did better in his oral defence than in the written part of the examination. He says he understands why people in academia today might be angry, but added that the standards were different at the time.

"It has had no impact on the relations between Luxembourg and its peers", Bettel said on Friday when asked whether the revelations had caused credibility issues for Luxembourg on the international stage.



Bettel had said earlier he would accept the outcome of any subsequent review by the university, including if it decided to reject the thesis that entitled him to the degree.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.