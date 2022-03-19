Bettel holds second phone call with Putin in week

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has again urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to halt his war in Ukraine and enter negotiations during a phone conversation on Saturday, in the second such call between the pair this week.

Bettel said that the situation on the ground has “worsened” since the last phone call between the two on Monday, telling the Russian leader that he was "deeply shocked" by the attacks against civilians and describing the images as “intolerable”, according to a government statement released on Saturday.

“This tragedy must be brought to an end and this ongoing attack against Ukraine must be stopped immediately,” Bettel was quoted as telling Putin, according to the Luxembourg readout. “Nobody is gaining from these clashes; neither Russia, nor Europe, and certainly not Ukraine,” Bettel said.

Shortly after the conversation was made public, former Finnish Prime Minister Alxander Stubb criticised the fact too many different European leaders were in touch with Putin, though he did not mention Bettel by name.

"Whilst I commend their diplomatic efforts it would be best to leave the calls to a limited number of leaders who Putin might listen to. A cacophony of calls plays to Putin’s ego and is counterproductive," Stubb tweeted.

Russian oligarchs have extensive business interests in Luxembourg, putting a spotlight on the Grand Duchy, which has been less outspoken than other countries about its plans to seize the private jets, luxury properties and the cash belonging to the billionaires backing Putin's regime.

Yet on Wednesday, the Luxembourg Times disclosed that Luxembourg's civil aviation authority is investigating whether two business jets owned by a company linked to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's business network must be barred from flying under new EU sanctions.

The Kremlin confirmed the conversation took place, in a statement on Saturday. It said the call had taken place at Luxembourg's initiative and referred to "the special military operation", a euphemism it uses to describe the war. Russia already controlled Ukraine's Donbass region before the war, after an earlier invasion in which Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula.

A demonstration against the war, held in Luxembourg City on Saturday afternoon Sibila Lind

The phone call came as around 1,000 people marched from Luxembourg’s central train station to the Place d’Armes on Saturday afternoon in a demonstration calling for an end to Russia’s aggression against its neighbour.



There are no signs that Russia is changing course, despite repeated appeals by world leaders and evidence suggesting that its military advance is not progressing as it had hoped. Negotiations over any peace deal may take several weeks, a member of Ukraine’s delegation said on Friday, although he insisted that his country will not concede any territory.



Last year, Bettel talked to Putin about Russia's Sputnik vaccine, raising the possibility the Grand Duchy would order the vaccine the efficacy of which has widely been doubted. In the end, no deliveries took place.



In 2019, former Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev visited Luxembourg to strengthen business ties, with Bettel using the occasion to call for dialogue between the EU and its geopolitical rival.

(Additional reporting by Maximilian Richard)

