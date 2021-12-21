Bettel to address media with EU in Omicron frenzy

Press conference comes as countries across Europe tighten measures to deal with the rapidly spreading new Covid-19 variant

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is set to address the press on Wednesday morning together with Health Minister Paulette Lenert as countries across Europe tighten the rules to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the more contagious Omicron mutatino of the coronavirus.

It is not clear what Bettel and Lenert will say during the surprise press conference on Wednesday - which follows a government council meeting - but previous announcements by the pair have always centred on Covid-19.

The Netherlands became the first EU country to return to lockdown, shutting down shops, bars, restaurants and cinemas on Sunday. Other European states - including Luxembourg's neighbours France, Germany and Belgium - then also started tightening the reigns on travellers and partygoers.

Just last week, the Grand Duchy passed new Covid laws to make it harder for the unvaccinated to go out and socialise, but the country refrained from closing hospitality venues or limiting the number of people allowed to get together.



The highly transmissible Omicron variant is rapidly becoming the dominant variant of the coronavirus after it was discovered in South Africa.



France has barred all visitors from the United Kingdom - where Omicron rates are some of the highest in Europe - while Germany has also introduced a two-week quarantine on travellers from there.

Vaccine certificates for those travelling through the EU will be valid for only nine months after a person has received a second dose of a vaccine, the European Commission said on Tuesday. After nine months, a person will have to get their booster jab to be able to continue using the certificate.

Luxembourg is struggling to contain the virus, registering almost 1,000 new Covid-19 infections over the weekend, and five more deaths.

Hospitals across Luxembourg have begun to postpone operations to deal with an increasing number of admissions linked to Covid-19, in a sign that the country is worried about the effects of the new variant.



As of 17 December, those wanting to attend bars and restaurants, and other recreational venues, now have to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease. And as of 15 January, those wishing to work from the office will have to show a vaccine certificate, a negative Covid-19 test or prove they have recently recovered from the virus.

