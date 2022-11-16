Beware fraudsters imitating us, watchdog CSSF warns

Scammers have been requesting money in emails bearing Luxembourg financial regulator's name and logo

Fraudsters are sending emails using the name and logo of Luxembourg's financial regulator, the CSSF said on Wednesday, in an attempt to secure payment from unsuspecting members of the public.



The CSSF regularly issues warnings on its website about companies offering unauthorised services, or scammers posing as a financial firm, but it is unusual that the advice concerns the regulator itself.

Imposters are claiming that a tax bill must first be settled with the CSSF - the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier - to unblock fund transactions, sending documents entitled “Customer notification” from an email address containing the words commission-financier, the regulator said.

The scammers also pretend to be based at 283 Route d’Arlon, the same address as the headquarters of the financial regulator.

“The CSSF wishes to specify that it only uses the address format @cssf.lu for its email communications,” the watchdog warned in a statement on its website.

