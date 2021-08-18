Which recycling bin for explosives again?

In case you were doubting: it's not a good idea to dump your ammunition and grenades here

Do you ever struggle to separate your rubbish, having trouble remembering what can be recycled and what not? Well, you’re not the only one. Some people think it's okay to dump explosives at a recycling centre.

One person in Luxembourg brought explosive capsules used to derail trains to a recycling centre, the government said on Wednesday. Another came with a bag of chemicals that contained a bottle of nitroglycerine.

“Not all of these people understood the risk of explosions associated with transporting such explosives,” the government said.

Over the past years, the centres also reported finding grenades, anti-tank mines and several other types of ammunition.

The government reminded residents to contact emergency services, or the army's demining squad if they came in contact with explosives, adding: “the goal is to avoid endangering your life and that of other citizens."

The recycling centres reported no accidents from the exploses they found, saying that army had destroyed the devices in controlled explosions.

