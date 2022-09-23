Blood, sweat and party: LuxTimes Business Run 2022

Around 3,700 runners from 270 companies took part in the race on Thursday evening

Around 3,700 runners from 270 companies took part in the race on Thursday evening

Runners at the ready at the start of the annual LuxTimes Business Run on Thursday

Around 3,700 runners from 270 companies competed in this year's LuxTimes Business Run on Thursday - the first time after the pandemic the event took place without corona limitations - before joining a party in the massive Coque sports centre for a night of drinks, food and live music.

Teams are three-strong, and the fastest men’s team this year was from ArcelorMittal, who completed the run in just under 55 minutes - or an average of just over 18 minutes for the 5.5 kilometres.

The event yielded a €25,758 cheque for the Fondation Cancer charity, from revenues of the event and donations by companies.



The winning mixed team, for the second consecutive year, was Car Avenue who completed the 5.5km course in 59 minutes, an identical time to its 2021 result. Also completing back-to-back successes were the women from the Institut National des Langues, who were the fastest female team for the second year running, coming in at 1hr 13 minutes.

53 foto: Guy Jallay

Picture Gallery Please scroll down,

to see more pictures. foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay Foto: Guy Jallay

Clearstream was the company with the most participants, with 234 staff taking part, followed by Schroder Investment Management with 157 participants and PwC Luxembourg, which fielded 109 runners.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.