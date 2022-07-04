Brace for a return of Covid rules, top doctor says

A new lockdown is not likely, but wearing a mask or Covidcheck could come back

Luxembourg should brace for a return of Covid-19 restrictions if the pandemic worsens again in the autumn, the government's top medical advisor said on Monday, and people are likely to be called for a second booster shot.

"A complete lockdown [is] not likely ... but restrictions such as wearing a mask in some places, [Covidcheck] or the need to [show a test] in certain places are a possibility", Jean-Claude Schmit, the government's chief medical advisor, said in an interview on the public broadcaster 100,7.

It is also likely that every resident will be called up for a second booster shot in the autumn, Schmit said, after the government last week recommended an additional booster shot for those over the age of 70.

A panel of five medical experts is set to announce a final advice on a controversial vaccine mandate. The panel backed mandatory shots for everyone of the age of 50 and for healthcare workers in a preliminary opinion in January. In May, the government said it still stood behind that controversial policy, althought it had not published its plans yet.

Luxembourg's vaccination rate has stagnated since the end of February and the country last week scrapped its last remaining Covid-19 restrictions.



New vaccines tailored to the Omicron variant of the virus could do a better job at preventing infections than the current stock, which was based on the original strain of the virus, he said.

If that was the case, having a debate about mandatory vaccinations would "make sense or more sense than it does at the moment," Schmit said.



The new stock will be on the market "before the autumn", but it is unclear how quickly manufactures can produce jabs on a large scale, Schmit said.



The number of new Covid-19 cases in Luxembourg rose by more than 40% in each of the first two weeks of June, and by 13% two weeks ago compared to the week before, with almost 4,500 new infections between June 20 and 26, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry on Wednesday.



