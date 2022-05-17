Breaching labour laws led to record €9m in fines

Inspectors turn up unannounced at businesses and work sites to carry out spot checks to make sure firms are following rules

Inspectors turn up unannounced at businesses and work sites to carry out spot checks to make sure firms are following rules

Luxembourg issued a record €9.2 million in fines to companies that breached labour, health and safety rules last year, the country's labour inspectorate said on Tuesday.

Inspectors turn up unannounced at businesses and work sites to spot-check whether firms are following the rules, the inspectorate's annual report said. They discovered violations that led to 2,300 fines last year – 10% more than in 2020 - totalling €300,000 more in 2021 than the previous year.

The fines punished companies for allowing imminent risks of accidents at work, or labour law breeches like employing people without a contract, paying a salary below minimum wage or requiring excessive working hours.

Just over €4 million in fines were issued to companies which assign staff to work in Luxembourg for short periods, report said. Around 4,400 companies seconded staff to the Grand Duchy last year, primarily in construction, manufacturing and commerce. They came mainly from Germany (46%), but also Belgium (12%) and France (4%).

More than 2,800 inspections checked whether firms were following Covid-19 rules. More than 1,200 companies were penalised for not making their staff respect social distancing rules or wear a face mask. More than 100 companies did not provide protective equipment against the virus for their staff, the report said. Eight companies did not adapt the office space to conform with Covid laws, the report said



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.