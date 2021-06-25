Brits living in Luxembourg now have until end of the year after the original deadline of 30 June was pushed back

Brits have six more months to get Luxembourg residency

Luxembourg has extended the deadline for British nationals to apply for residency in the Grand Duchy until 31 December 2021, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Brits living in Luxembourg originally had until the end of June this year to apply to become a resident in the country, following the UK's exit from the European Union on January 31, 2020.

But this has now been extended until the end of this year to allow everyone who wants to become a resident to have enough time to submit a request and obtain the correct documentation.

Those who must apply for residency includes people who already hold a European residency permit, are in the process of applying for nationality, or are married to Luxembourg or other EU nationals.



It is estimated that there are some 5,700 Brits in Luxembourg, of whom only some 3,800 people have applied for residency.

