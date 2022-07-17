Brussels helps Luxembourg feed its poorest

Luxembourg is one of the richest countries in the world but the European Commission will give €390,000 to help feed those struggling

Many workers are now turning to subsidised grocery stores, where only those who can prove that their income is hardly enough can shop

Brussels will give Luxembourg €390,000 to help feed those struggling to make ends meet, despite it being one of the richest countries in the world.

The European Commission’s Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD) programme will hand out the money to help Luxembourg give more food aid, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The money will allow Luxembourg to address the “higher needs and new demands” in access to food as a result of the pandemic, the Commission said.

The programme is aimed at providing basic needs such as food, clothes and toiletries to the poorest households across the EU. The Commission had allocated €3.8 billion for the programme between 2014 and 2020 and due to the Covid-19 pandemic it decided to extend the funding to 2022. Countries receiving the funding have to chip in 15% in addition to the Commission’s contribution.

Last year, Luxembourg received €460,000 as part of the programme to help provide food and essentials such as clothes to a growing number of people who have been unable to afford such basic needs since the start of the pandemic.

Luxembourg’s working poor - nearing the poverty line despite having a job - has been increasing over recent years, reaching 12% of workers in 2020, according to data from the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat. That is the highest rate across the bloc, trailing behind only Romania.

Luxembourg has the highest minimum wage in the EU, at €2,776 gross per month for skilled workers, and €2,313 for unskilled workers.



Many workers are turning to subsidised grocery stores, where only those who can prove that their income is hardly enough can shop. These shops first reached Luxembourg in 2009, in response to the financial crisis. They were popular during the pandemic and are once more, with prices on the rise.

People affected by in-work poverty suffer the most from rising housing costs. More than a third of tenants spent over 40% of their income on rent and heating in 2019, according to the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research (LISER). The 20% of households with the lowest wages spend half of their income on housing, the data shows.



Under the Commission's programme, national authorities can either buy the food and goods themselves and distribute them to those who need it, or grant the money to the organisations for them to buy the items.



