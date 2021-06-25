Change Edition

2020 entrepreneurship drop driven by pandemic
Business

by Kathryn OGLESBY today at 15:22
Findings come from report on entrepreneurship across the continent
The Luxembourg House of Startups, an incubator for budding entrepreneurs
Photo credit: Pierre Matgé

The number of people trying to set up a new business in Luxembourg fell in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study that monitors entrepreneurship across Europe.

Last year, 9% of entrepreneurs in Luxembourg tried to set up a new company, compared to 15% in 2019, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, which surveyed businesspeople in the Grand Duchy and Europe.

This was a faster decline than the European average, which also fell to 9% in 2020 but from 11% in 2019 – a 2% drop.

Among those who did decide to set up a business in Luxembourg, 68% of them said the pandemic delayed their companies becoming operational. This figure was 7% higher than the EU average.

Only 42% of entrepreneurs thought there were good opportunities to set up a business last year, compared to 58% the previous year.

However, 76% of entrepreneurs in the early stages of setting up a business said they highly appreciated the government's response during the pandemic – this was the highest out of all EU countries, and far higher than the EU average of 46%.

Government policies to help companies survive the economic fallout of the pandemic included one-off grants to self-employed people and small companies, as well as the chômage partiel furlough scheme, where the government paid 80% of employees’ wages, to stop companies having to cut jobs. 

The government also launched a competition to get start-ups to create a product to cope with problems during the pandemic, with the winners receiving up to €150,000 to launch their product, in a bid to drive entrepreneurship.

