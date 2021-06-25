2020 entrepreneurship drop driven by pandemic

Findings come from report on entrepreneurship across the continent

Findings come from report on entrepreneurship across the continent

The number of people trying to set up a new business in Luxembourg fell in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study that monitors entrepreneurship across Europe.

Last year, 9% of entrepreneurs in Luxembourg tried to set up a new company, compared to 15% in 2019, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, which surveyed businesspeople in the Grand Duchy and Europe.

This was a faster decline than the European average, which also fell to 9% in 2020 but from 11% in 2019 – a 2% drop.

Among those who did decide to set up a business in Luxembourg, 68% of them said the pandemic delayed their companies becoming operational. This figure was 7% higher than the EU average.

Only 42% of entrepreneurs thought there were good opportunities to set up a business last year, compared to 58% the previous year.

However, 76% of entrepreneurs in the early stages of setting up a business said they highly appreciated the government's response during the pandemic – this was the highest out of all EU countries, and far higher than the EU average of 46%.

Government policies to help companies survive the economic fallout of the pandemic included one-off grants to self-employed people and small companies, as well as the chômage partiel furlough scheme, where the government paid 80% of employees’ wages, to stop companies having to cut jobs.

The government also launched a competition to get start-ups to create a product to cope with problems during the pandemic, with the winners receiving up to €150,000 to launch their product, in a bid to drive entrepreneurship.

