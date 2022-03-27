Cahen to eschew new term as family minister

Corinne Cahen came under fire last year after the pandemic swept through elderly care homes

Corinne Cahen came under fire last year after the pandemic swept through elderly care homes

Family Affairs Minister Corinne Cahen will not continue in her role if her party forms the next government after the 2023 elections, she said on Saturday, less than a year after lawmakers called for her to resign following a report on how the Covid-19 pandemic was handled in care homes.

Recommendations from Cahen's ministry on how to protect the elderly living in care homes were unclear and government officials could not enforce them since the ministry, while overseeing the homes, lacked authority over their operations, a study by senior statesman Jeannot Waringo revealed in July.

Cahen narrowly survived the demands for her resignation after the pandemic swept through homes caring for some of the most vulnerable, with opposition lawmakers calling her response vague and chaotic.



Cahen, a member of Prime Minister Xavier Bettel’s Democratic Party (DP), will not run for the role of Family Affairs Minister again if the DP continues to be in government following the October 2023 elections, she told RTL Radio on Saturday. But she is not excluding the possibility of heading another ministry, she added. Cahen will not stand for a third mandate as leader of the party either.

In December, the DP underwent one of its biggest changes at the top when Yuriko Backes was named new finance minister, the first woman to be appointed to the post, just days after Pierre Gramegna said he was stepping down from the role and leaving politics.



Cahen is interested in taking part in the communal elections in June next year and potentially succeed Luxembourg City Mayor, Lydie Polfer, she said.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.