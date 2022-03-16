Luxembourg city set to boost help for struggling households

Queues grew long at Luxembourg's service stations after the announcement of a petrol price increase on 9 March.

By David Thinnes and Emery P. Dalesio

Luxembourg's capital city is planning to increase subsidies to help about 6,000 poorer households cope with the rising cost of fuel and other necessities, local officials said on Wednesday.

The city's so-called solidarity allocation will rise to €780 from €615 per year for a family of four, city officials said during a meeting with reporters. Families may also apply for a new and additional €350 energy subsidy.

Under the new rules, about 6,000 households are expected to receive aid from the city, almost double the current number, the Luxemburger Wort reported. About half of those now collecting the subsidy are single-person households, the newspaper reported.

The city council's finance committee approved the measure on Tuesday, with a plenary vote due in about two weeks, city Alderman Laurent Mosar, a Christian democrat, told television station RTL on Wednesday.



Energy prices that rose 19% overall in 2021 are driving Luxembourg's inflation, led by a 50% increase in the cost of heating oil, the government's Price Formation Observatory said in a report on Wednesday.

Prices in the Grand Duchy shot up to an annual 6.6% rate in February but are forecast to fall again to about 2% -- the European Central Bank's target rate for countries using the euro currency-- or even lower, Statec has said.

Using a benchmark that looks at costs for residents only, prices rose by 2.5% last year, up from less than 1% in 2020, the economy ministry's price observatory said, about the same as the European Union average but less than neighbouring Belgium and Germany (3.2%) and more than France (2%).



