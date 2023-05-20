Cargolux plane in second emergency landing in a week

Problem with landing gears forced pilots to declare an emergency on approach to Luxembourg on Saturday, after similar incident last weekend

The Cargolux plane landed safely after declaring an emergency on its approach to Findel Airport shortly after noon on Saturday

A Cargolux plane made an emergency landing at Luxembourg’s Findel airport on Saturday after experiencing a problem with its landing gears, the second such incident involving the airline at the airport in less than a week.

The pilots raised concerns that the landing gears on the Boeing 747, arriving from Chicago, had not properly deployed and “declared an emergency” as they came in to land at Findel shortly after noon on Saturday, Cargolux said in a statement.

“They [the pilots] executed a low fly past to confirm that all gears were down. The aircraft landed safely with the emergency services on hand,” said Cargolux, which added that there were no injuries.

The landing caused “light damage” to the plane’s left body landing gear door, a Cargolux spokeswoman later said. The door needed to be replaced and the aircraft was ready for departure again early on Sunday morning, the spokeswoman added.

The runway was closed for about 30 minutes, Virgule reported, citing an eyewitness at the airport, before the plane was towed away.

Emergency services were on hand to assist the aircraft Luxemburger Wort

It comes less than a week after another Cargolux plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport, also due to a problem with the aircraft’s landing gears.

The aircraft, en route to Chicago, took off from Findel on Sunday evening but was forced to return after the plane was unable to retract its landing gear after take-off. While landing, the gear detached from the aircraft, Cargolux said at the time, although there were no injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances of last week's incident is underway, Transport Minister François Bausch later said.

The incidents in the past week come after another Cargolux aircraft was damaged during an aborted attempted landing at Findel in April, when one of its engines hit the runway. The aircraft landed safely on its second attempt, with no injuries.

