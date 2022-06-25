Change Edition

Cattenom nuclear plant shuts down final reactor
Exclusive for subscribers
Nuclear

by John MONAGHAN 2 min. 25.06.2022
Reactor 2 was taken offline for maintenance on Friday night, following the closure of the site's other three reactors in recent months
