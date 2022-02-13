Cattenom nuclear reactor closed down early

Reactor taken off-line ahead of safety checks that were scheduled for next month

Luxembourg has sounded increasingly concerned with the nuclear facility right on the border with France

A nuclear reactor close to the border, already due to be shut down next month for safety checks, was switched off on Saturday night, days after Luxembourg expressed concern about the plant, just 20 km south of its capital city.

The Cattenom 3 reactor, one of four based in the French commune, was halted “for a short-term shutdown” to execute maintenance work on an oil pump, France's state electricity company EDF said in a statement on Sunday.



Several minor incidents have happened at Cattenom over the last decade. Just days ago, EDF said the reactor would be closed from 26 March for five weeks to enable checks to be carried out for possible corrosion.

That led Luxembourg’s government to urge France to also close the three other reactors at Cattenom, to carry out checks for corrosion.

“The government remains concerned… and will monitor this issue closely and intervene with the French authorities so that checks on all reactors of the Cattenom power plant are carried out as soon as possible,” a joint answer to a parliamentary question from three government ministers said.

The plant had come back online only in September after undergoing maintenance work as part of a 10-year inspection. Yet the following month, EDF was forced to investigate the reactor again, after it automatically shut itself down. The company then put it back online after four days.

A radiation protection unit from the Grand Duchy had “analysed the situation” and concluded that the issue was a “serious problem that requires thorough analysis to understand the origin and to evaluate if other reactors could also be affected,” the ministers said in their response.

Luxembourg and Germany, an ardent opponent of nuclear energy, have long called for the closure of Cattenom – a movement that gained momentum after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.



