Cattenom nuclear reactor to shut next month

One of four reactors at the plant in France, close to Luxembourg's capital, will be closed as part of safety checks for corrosion problems

One of four reactors at the plant in France, close to Luxembourg's capital, will be closed as part of safety checks for corrosion problems

A nuclear reactor close to Luxembourg’s border is to be shut down next month to check for possible corrosion, France’s state electricity company EDF said on Tuesday.

The Cattenom 3 reactor, one of four based in the French commune around 20km from Luxembourg’s capital, will be closed from 26 March for five weeks, EDF confirmed.



The reactor was only restarted in September last year after undergoing maintenance work as part of a 10-year inspection, and the following month EDF said it was investigating after the reactor automatically shut itself down. It was put back online after four days.



Several minor incidents have happened at Cattenom over the last decade, while the last training exercise Luxembourg was involved in was in 2017, with the next one scheduled for this year, the interior ministry said in December.



The announcement on Tuesday comes amidst a review of the entire French nuclear fleet to check for suspected corrosion problems, which have already been identified at five reactors. EDF currently operates 56 nuclear reactors at 18 sites across France.



The site has long divided France and its near neighbour, with two Luxembourg government ministers, Carole Dieschbourg and Claude Turmes, penning a letter in recent weeks to France's nuclear safety authority expressing concerns.

"The shutdown of the reactor at Cattenom confirms our concerns that the corrosion problems in the reactors of the Chooz, Civaux and Penly power plants have also manifested themselves in Cattenom, a stone's throw from our border, a power plant of the same type and the same generation”, the ministers said in a statement on Wednesday.

In 2019, Luxembourg’s government said it was opposed to seeing Cattenom’s life cycle extended beyond its expiration date of 2040, during a review by France’s nuclear safety authority.

Luxembourg and Germany have long called for the closure of the power plant in Cattenom – a movement that gained new momentum after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.

Residents in the Grand Duchy have been issued with free iodine tablets, which are aimed at helping mitigate the effects of radiation poisoning in case of a nuclear incident. The country also passed legislation in 2020 making it easier to sue France in case of such an event.

Luxembourg last month said it is ready to back a potential lawsuit against the European Commission over plans to declare nuclear power a "green" type of energy.



Whilst the government opposes nuclear energy in principle, the country's €22-billion sovereign pension fund still has assets worth tens of millions of euros tied up in nuclear energy and it has poured some €20 million into EDF.



(Additional reporting by Laura Bannier)

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.