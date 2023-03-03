Cattenom radiation measuring tool was faulty for days

Workers at a nuclear reactor on Luxembourg's doorstep were slow in detecting that a tool used to measure radioactivity levels was not functioning correctly, in the latest safety incident at the site, the operator of the Cattenom power plant said on Friday.

The late detection of the malfunctioning system at the nuclear plant, about 10km from Luxembourg's border, represented a level 1 incident, the lowest on the seven-level international safety scale for nuclear operations, Électricité de France (EDF) said in a report to the French Nuclear Safety Authority on Wednesday. The incident was disclosed on Friday in a statement issued by Luxembourg's Fire and Rescue Service.

One of the systems used to measure radiation had a wrong setting for at least three days last week, which could have delayed a response by plant operators if there had been a problem, EDF said. Another layer of safety monitoring "would have detected abnormal activity from the control room, so there was no real impact in terms of safety," EDF said.

The latest report comes a month after the cheek of a worker at the Cattenom plant was exposed to a significant radiation dose while working inside the plant's closed Unit 3 reactor, which has been offline for almost a full year after traces of corrosion were found. EDF is still working to figure out how that happened, France's Nuclear Safety Authority said.

The third of Cattenom's four reactors restarted last month after it, too, was shuttered for most of last year. At one point last summer, none of the site's reactors were functioning.

Luxembourg's government sent several letters to French authorities last year seeking clarification over a spate of issues at the power plant, which has been the site of several minor incidents over the past decade. Luxembourg and Germany - another ardent opponent of nuclear energy - have long called for closing Cattenom, a movement that gained momentum after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.

French President Emmanuel Macron this week urged the Luxembourg-based European Investment Bank to increase its backing for nuclear energy. Macron has pledged to build at least six new reactors in his country and put them into service from 2035.

