Cattenom briefly shut down after 'significant' safety breach

Technician noticed error several hours after fuel was drained from the reactor

A reactor at the Cattenom nuclear plant - right on Luxembourg's doorstep - was forced to shut down last week following a "significant" safety breach caused by human error, operator EDF said on Monday, in the latest in a series of incidents at the site.

Although technicians discovered the incident on Tuesday last week, and reported it to France’s Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) on Friday, details were only made public in a statement on EDF's website on Monday. The breach “had no real impact on the safety of the installations”, EDF said.

The breach is the latest issue in a spate of stoppages and problems at the nuclear plant in recent months. The news is likely to spark alarm in Luxembourg, which has been demanding answers following the shutdown of three reactors at the plant in quick succession in recent months.

At one stage this summer, the plant completely shut down operations, switching a fourth reactor off in June. Production resumed in July, after one reactor was brought back online.

Luxembourg's government sent a letter in April to the head of ASN raising concerns after EDF confirmed that corrosion had been uncovered on one of the reactors.

As part of maintenance work on the other reactors, fuel was drained from reactor 1 in the early hours of Tuesday morning, EDF said.

However, more than eight hours later, a technician “noticed a recording error: the filter valve of production unit 2 had been recorded in place of that of unit 1, which is nearby,” the operator said.

This error meant that several pieces of equipment in the so-called "reactor 2" were rendered unavailable, EDF said.

Operating instructions dictate that the equipment must be made available again within eight hours, and due to the time gap between the initial error and the discovery, the incident was declared as a level one incident – with seven being ranked as the highest – EDF said.

“Redundant filters remained operational and available at all times,” EDF said. “As soon as the anomaly was detected, the teams at the plant reset the valves concerned to the correct configuration.”

