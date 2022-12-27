Celebrating New Year in Luxembourg

Here are some insights on how the Grand Duchy will slide into 2023

Here are some insights on how the Grand Duchy will slide into 2023

Luxembourg is definitely not known for its New Year's celebrations, but one thing is for sure: with a bottle of Crémant there is always a time to enjoy.

There are many options to celebrate the new year in Luxembourg Jens Wolf/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa-tm

Luxembourg's holiday spirit is typified by wishing people a "good slide into the new year," which in Luxembourgish is "ee gudde Rutsch an d'neit Joer".

So while we are all sliding into new beginnings, let's find out the possibilities for marking the last day of the year.

'Cause baby, you're a firework

First off, fireworks are an iconic part of when the clock strikes midnight. Luxembourg City will not be organizing any public displays, in 22 municipalities you can fire off your own under certain restrictions.

Though many places cite environmental protection, animal welfare, avoiding excessive noise pollution and keeping public spaces clean as reasons for banning fireworks, our interactive map shows you all the places that allow it on New Year's Eve.

Fireworks are allowed in 22 municipalities in Luxembourg Christophe Gateau/dpa

There are varying restrictions, usually involving timing. In Goesdorf or Schieren, for example, fireworks may only be set off between 23.30 and 00.30 am.

With the kids

Even though the children might not last until midnight, you can still find activities where the whole family is involved.

The Kinnekswiss park, near the Glacis parking lot, is open until 22:00 and provides families with dazzling choices to continue embracing the holiday spirit.

An ice skating rink is located near the Glacis parking Shutterstock

At its centre, the park has an ice rink where people of all ages can skate to their own winter wonderland. Sweets, food and a winter bar are also at your disposal.

There's even a heated area for those who just want to watch, and maybe even see a confident skater or two fall on their bottom.

At the Grand Theatre in the city centre, you can reserve places for the whole family to discover and interact with a world combining virtual reality and extravagance. In this virtual ball, you can watch or interact with the dancers or other participants. To waltz or stroll, that is the question. The theatre also offers a €100 dinner to mark the holiday that Germans call Sylvester.

& other New Year things

If a party is what you are looking for, your options can be divided into either an in-house celebration or an out-on-the-town event.

Practically every bar, club or event space in Luxembourg City will be throwing their own celebration. Luxexpo the Box, Gudde Wellen, Gotham or Melusina are just some of the spaces where you can party. So, just pick and choose.

Luxembourgers also enjoy throwing a good party in their homes. So another option is gathering your loved ones and finding unique ways to slide into 2023.

Breaking plates is a Danish tradition Shutterstock

For instance, you can be inspired by Danish traditions. If you have chipped or old plates lying around, smash them on New Year's Eve. It's a good way to let out all the pent-up frustration of a whole troubling year. The more broken plates, the better your luck in the year ahead!

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.