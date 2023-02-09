CFL kicks off hiring campaign for 500 new posts

The state-owned company is already one of the largest employers in Luxembourg

(The headline of this story, as well as paragraph 1 and 3 were updated after the company pointed out that the total number of new hires was 500, and not 300 as stated in its press release)

Luxembourg’s national rail company CFL aims to recruit more than 500 people in 2023, the firm said on Thursday, as complaints over delays and long journeys are mounting.

The state-owned company, already one of the largest employers in the country with around 5,000 employees, anticipates the retirement of some workers and wants to attract new profiles while supporting the development of its activities, CFL said.

The company would hire 300 new positions for its passenger transport business, CFL said in a press release. The company would add an extra 200 positions in other parts of its business, a spokesman later said, bringing the total to 500.

The new staff may come in handy to look after commuters in the country's north who have been facing four-hour journeys to the capital after a crucial tunnel collapsed last year and with replacement buses being overcrowded or running behind schedule. The re-opening of the tunnel will not happen until after Easter this year, four months later than initially forecast by the railway operator.

In January, CFL bought a stake in the country's only port on the river Moselle, allowing it to add water transport to its traditional activities.

The company made a record profit of nearly €21 million in 2021, with annual turnover exceeding €1 billion for the first time.



