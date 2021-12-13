Children between five and 11 years old can be vaccinated as of Tuesday

Children aged from five to be vaccinated, Omicron in Luxembourg

By Annette Welsch and Kate Oglesby

Children aged between five and 11 can now be vaccinated in Luxembourg, Health Minister Paulette Lenert said on Monday, as the country confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant.



The vaccines for children in that age bracket should start on Tuesday, according to paediatrician Isabel de la Fuente, who joined Lenert and the government's main medical advisor Jean-Claude Schmit at a press conference on Monday.

Children considered vulnerable – such as those undergoing chemotherapy or who have diabetes - will be prioritised in getting a Covid-19 jab, Lenert said, adding that some 30,000 doses had been set aside for initial appointments, with a further 12,000 doses due to be delivered in January to continue vaccinating children.

The first case of the Omicron variant – first discovered in South Africa - has been detected in a young woman in Luxembourg, Lenert said. The woman is a cleaner who also worked in a nursing home, but no further infections have been found at her former place of work, Schmit added.

Over the weekend anti-vaccine protestors took to the streets, with hundreds gathering on Saturday to protest proposed measures to test unvaccinated employees before allowing them into the workplace.

There were 19 arrests in connection with the demonstration, police confirmed on Sunday, with five people facing charges for a range of alleged offences, including possession of illegal weapons.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the new Covid law on Thursday.

