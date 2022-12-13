Christmas tax refund offer too good to be true, taxman warns

Luxembourg's income tax office is warning residents to ignore text messages which are purporting to offer a refund and give a boost to personal finances in the run-up to Christmas.

The Administration des Contributions Directes (ACD) is not responsible for the messages, which encourage people to visit a "fraudulent website that looks like Guichet.lu" to claim a tax refund, the tax office said on Tuesday.



The fraudulent site asks people to enter their bank and LuxTrust details in order to receive a payment.

The ACD is reminding people it normally communicates with taxpayers about possible refunds via post, and does not use text or email messages. The tax office has urged anyone who receives such an SMS to avoid clicking on the link and delete the message immediately.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.