Christmas tree tips: Keeping it real

Some expert tips on how to keep a real Christmas tree going into the new year

For people who choose a cut Christmas tree instead of a synthetic version for their holiday celebration, preparing the plant for its decorative task has one essential ingredient – staying hydrated.



The newly dead tree needs to stand with its trunk in water, with more added just about every day. "The demand can be more than one litre a day," said Claus Jerram Christensen, managing director of the Danish Christmas Tree Association and spokesman for the industry's European umbrella organisation.

But there are several other tips that can make your Christmas tree investment last and keep piles of pine needles off your floor.

The suggestions come from associations in France, Belgium, Germany and elsewhere where growers of natural holiday trees proliferate. Christmas tree growers are rare in Luxembourg, where the Agriculture Ministry can point to at least 11 such enterprises, a spokeswoman said. They generate about €400,000 a year in total revenue, mostly by selling direct to consumers.

Here’s what you need to know to keep a cut tree going into the new year:

Think ahead

Start with shopping for the style that best suits your living room.

Spruce trees have a shorter shelf life and are best purchased just before the holiday, while Nordmann or Nobili firs keep for several weeks without losing their needles, the German Association of Natural Christmas Trees said.

On the other hand, the fir varieties and their soft needles generally take up more space than spruces, which have prickly, pointed ends and have a longer tradition as the model Christmas tree, the Danish growers association said.

Fresh means flexible

If you want a tree with a lot of life left in it, take a closer look.

If the needles have a shine to them, the tree is fresher, the German association said.

Handle the branches, running your enclosed hand down the length. The needles should not come off easily. Bend the outer branches. They should be supple. If they snap easily, the tree is too dry.

Bringing it home

Most sellers will wrap the Christmas tree you choose in a net so that it takes up much less space when taking it home.

You can tie the tree to the roof of a car, with the cut end facing in the direction of travel so the wind doesn't rip off the needles.

But be sure it is strapped down tightly. Otherwise, the tree's trunk can turn into a low-flying, wooden missile if you brake suddenly or suffer a collision.

The German car club ADAC investigated what happens to a 32kg Christmas tree when the bindings failed to keep it attached to the roof during a crash.

Moving the tree indoors

It's important not to shock the tree, which has lived outdoors in the cold and snow, before it enters our indoor environment.

Leave your tree outside to rest for a day or two in a spot protected from the sun and wind, like a cool garage. Leave it in the net until it enters its indoor spot of honour.

Cut about two or three centimetres from the trunk's base before dropping it in a bucket of water, the German group said. This opens the vessels that continue to carry liquid refreshment throughout the tree, which is about 50% water by weight, Christensen said.

A headache pill can make spruce, blue spruce and omorika stay fresh longer, the Danish group said. Add to the water an aspirin or effervescent tablets with acetylsalicylic acid. It works in the same way as the powder used for cut flowers and gives the tree an easier time drawing water, the Danish association said.

Pick your spot

Keep your tree away from radiators or other sources of heat, the British growers association said. If you have under-floor heating, consider turning off the zone where your Christmas tree will be. Alternatively, put your tree on a mat or on a box off the ground to prevent it from getting too hot.

Halogen or similar strong, hot lighting will dry the tree rapidly, the French association said.

Remember the water

Reliably watering the tree extends its usable life. Even a smaller tree consumes one to two litres per day at room temperature, the German growers association says. Use cool tap or rainwater.

Minimise the risk

Christmas trees and candlelight decorations are part of the coziness the holiday season brings. But putting the two together can cause accidental fires too.

Besides keeping the tree replenished with plenty of water, it's best to never leave a room where candles are lit. Whether on a tree or an Advent wreaths, position candles so they don't ignite spruce and dry branches as they burn. Make sure your smoke alarms work correctly.

Recycle the wood

After the season is over and it's time for the tree to move out again, cut off some of the branches and let them protect delicate perennials and roses in the garden. Your municipality might come and collect the discarded tree or grind it into wood chips at the recycling centre.

Some people prolong the festive feeling by tying the Christmas tree to a pole in the garden and hanging fruits or suet balls on them. Then both birds and humans can enjoy the tree for the rest of the winter. Warmer weather drains the green from the needles and the reddish remains sprinkle on the ground in nature's cycle, the Danish growers association said. By autumn, they are usually gone.

Another option

There is another alternative to killing a tree or erecting a plastic replica. For about 30 years, landscaping and plant nursery firm Bamschoul Becker in Steinsel has been renting potted Christmas trees for the holiday and picking them up again in the new year. More than 1,000 will go to homes across Luxembourg, Bamschoul Becker landscaper Alden Jahsavic said.

They take orders from the last days of November until about 20 December each year, then spend the days before Christmas making hundreds of deliveries, Jahsavic said.

The potted trees need less water than what's recommended for their cut cousins. But they can't tolerate the spray-on snow that don't bother cut trees, Jahsavic said.

"You cannot remove it. The tree was dead afterwards," he said after recovering one damaged by the chemicals. "Maybe they didn't understand that the tree is still living afterwards. We have like 70%, 75% of them survive the action. So it's better than none, right?"

